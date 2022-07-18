e-Paper Get App

Mumbai witnesses dip in COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, 276 new cases were reported at a positivity rate of 2.59 per cent and two fatalities, taking the tally to 11,21,095 and the toll to 19,632.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 10:01 AM IST
Money SHARMA / AFP

Mumbai: Mumbai has witnessed a decrease in the number of Covid-19 patients for the last few days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,186 new cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 80,19,391 with 1,48,024 fatalities so far.

India reports 20,528 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths
