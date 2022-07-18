Mumbai witnesses dip in COVID-19 cases | Money SHARMA / AFP

Mumbai: Mumbai has witnessed a decrease in the number of Covid-19 patients for the last few days.

On Sunday, 276 new cases were reported at a positivity rate of 2.59 per cent and two fatalities, taking the tally to 11,21,095 and the toll to 19,632.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,186 new cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 80,19,391 with 1,48,024 fatalities so far.