Mumbai witnesses cleanest air day of 2019 after pollution levels drop

On Tuesday, Mumbai witnessed cleanest air day of 2019 after pollution levels fell to their lowest so far this year.

According to the Hindustan Times, the pollutant measuring indicator — air quality index (AQI) — read 21, falling in the ‘good’ category for the PM2.5 pollutant — fine particles that can stay in the air for days or weeks and are small enough to invade even the narrowest of airways leading into the body. Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR told the leading daily, “Active monsoon conditions are leading to more moisture in Mumbai’s air. High moisture levels increase the pollutant-carrying capacity of the air. Fast winds originating from the ocean (westerly winds) further lead to an overall dispersion of pollutants.”

The cleanest air day of the past four years was recorded on June 25, 2018, when the AQI dropped to 13 (good). The India Metrological Department (IMD) had said that the surface visibility level during the day was up to 10 km in Mumbai. SAFAR categorises AQI for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe. SAFAR has forecast that the AQI at 24 will remain in the good category on Wednesday.

Among the 10 locations monitored in Mumbai by Safar, all areas recorded ‘good’ air quality with Colaba and Mazgaon having the cleanest air in the city, with AQI levels as low as 6 and 7. The highest AQI in the city was recorded at Malad — 47 (good) — followed by Borivli 23 (good).