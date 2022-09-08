Mumbai: Witness declared hostile in 2008 Malegaon blast trial

e-Paper Get App
An independent witness present during a police procedure in the 2008 Malegaon blast probe was on Thursday declared hostile during its trial.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Malegaon bomb blast case: Another witness turns hostile | File Photo

He was a witness to the seizure of an Indore hotel’s booking register which contained noting of booking made by a ‘Col. Purohit’ on July 30, 2008 for two rooms. Col. Prasad Purohit is one of the accused in the case.

The hotel’s booking register maintained by its booking manager had this noting on pg 50 as per the prosecution’s case.

The following page showed one room booked in the name of Ajay Rahirkar, also an accused in the case and HP Apte and yet another room in the name of Col. PS Rao. The police document mentioned that the noting made in the name of ‘Col. Purohit’ was later striked off.

