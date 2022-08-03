Mumbai: With Rs 28 crore, BMC to plug pipeline leaks, contamination

BMC to set up 3 parking lots to decongest south Mumbai | PTI

Considering the rising complaints of water contamination due to pipeline leakages, the BMC on Tuesday invited a tender for repairing the water supply network for a period of next two years. In the meantime, the civic body’s hydraulic department will also start plugging leakages in Colaba, Fort, Grant Road, Byculla and Nagpada, which together comprise A to E wards.

The estimated cost of the repair work is around Rs 28 crore. Usually, the leakages are the result of damage to pipelines, made with the intent of water theft. Ideally, the loss percentage should not be more than 15 per cent of the total supply.

But due to pilferage and unauthorised connections, almost 25 per cent or around 900 million litres of water is wasted daily. Mostly, the complaint of leakages and contamination has been more in suburbs. So, to avoid contamination the BMC periodically conducts leak detection programs at the ward level, and repairs the pipeline if required.

Speaking about the tender for the five wards, the civic official said, “Based on the complaints received in the city areas, we have undertaken repair work. To allot a contract for the period of the next two years, a tender has been invited and the work is expected to start at the end of the month.”

The leakages pose a threat to the health of citizens if the pipeline passes along a sewage system. According to the city-based NGO Praja’s report on civic issues, in 2021, the BMC received 11,855 complaints related to water; of which 29 per cent or 3,434 were about leaks.

The remaining 1,369 or 12 per cent and 3,914 or 30 per cent complaints pertained to quality and shortage, respectively.