Mumbai: With One Signature For A Bright Future Campaign, BJP Tom-toms City’s IIM

FPJ

Days after the Union cabinet approved a bill to amend the IIM Act, paving the way for India’s 21st IIM in Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has decided to undertake a massive outreach campaign titled ‘One Signature for a Bright Future’ to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various schemes the Centre has brought in for the city’s youth.

The BJP’s youth wing cadre will approach city colleges and strike a conversation with students, apprising them of government schemes to take advantage of, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said on Saturday. He said their activists will also take suggestions from students.

Newly-minted IIM-NIIE, Powai to have 350 MBA seats

“The National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Powai, recently got the recognition of IIM. To begin with, the institute will have 350 seats for students pursuing MBA,” Shelar said, adding that the implementation of the National Education Policy will begin this year.

Shelar said, “There has been a 214% rise in AIIMS medical seats under the Modi government and almost 93% increase in post-graduate medical seats. All this must be conveyed to students. Medical degree seats generally have seen a nearly 75% rise. Seven new IITs and eight new IIMs have come up during the tenure of the Modi government.”

“Statistics tell us that the urban unemployment rate has come down by 6.8% and we are glad that Mumbai is benefitting a lot. The signature campaign will be an important initiative,” said Shelar. He took on the Shiv Sena (UBT) and said that their political opponents are tight-lipped about this development.

“The opposition has almost made it a ritual to spread false and misleading information and keep complaining on how something or the other went outside the state. All these political opponents, be it the Uddhav Thackeray group, the Congress, the NCP or the MNS, who otherwise leave no stone unturned to create a ruckus over issues, are not ready to talk about IIM coming to Mumbai,” he said.