Mumbai: With highest single-day rise in cases since October, COVID-19 on comeback trail

The scourge is on a comeback trail. Maharashtra recorded 23 new cases of the Omicron variant on Thursday, even as Mumbai witnessed a Covidsurge, with 602 new cases surfacing. One person also succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

This has pushed the city’s virus tally to 7,68,750 with 16,367 deaths so far. On the other hand, Maharashtra witnessed a marginal drop in daily Covid cases, with 1,179 new cases and 17 Covid-related deaths recorded on Thursday, increasing its case count to 66,53,345, with 1,41,392 fatalities until now.

Of the new omicron cases, 13 are from Pune, followed by five in Mumbai; two were in Osmanabad and one each in Thane, Nagpur and Mira-Bhayandar.

“Out of these, 16 had international travel history and seven patients are their high risk contacts. Moreover, most of them are asymptomatic; six had mild symptoms and have been isolated at hospitals,” said state disease surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the city has seen more Omicron cases, but all are asymptomatic and 19 have been discharged so far.

But the civic body has urged citizens to follow Covid norms strictly and mask-up until there are zero cases in city. “The real situation may surface by mid or end January due to social gatherings for the New Year and a surge in international passengers during the next two weeks,” he said. Dr Awate called the increase “slight” and said it was largely confined to the city.

“We have seen a slight rise in cases in the last one week, especially in Mumbai. We are continuously monitoring the situation. The situation is completely under control as there has been no rise in critical patients or those on ventilators or oxygen support,” he said.

