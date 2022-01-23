Mumbai: With 2,550 fresh COVID-19 infections, cases fall for fourth consecutive day

New coronavirus cases in Mumbai on Sunday registered 2,550 infections, the civic body said.

The city also recorded 13 pandemic-related deaths, said a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As many as 2,142 out of 2,550 new patients -- 84 per cent -- were asymptomatic, the BMC said. Further, only 337 patients were hospitalised and 40 of them were put on oxygen support.

As many as 4,011 of the total 37,741 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

The COVID-19 caseload of the country's financial capital rose to 10,34,833, while the death toll reached 16,535.

This was the fourth day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases declined in Mumbai.

With 217 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,95,786.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate is now 96 per cent, while the caseload doubling period has improved to 125 days from 72 days on Friday, the BMC said.

As many as 45,993 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day. The total of samples tested rose to 1,49,77,218.

Mumbai has 19,808 active COVID-19 patients at present.

Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai for the period between January 16 to 22 was 0.54 per cent.

As many as 24 buildings in the city are sealed. The BMC seals a building when high number of infections are reported on the premises.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:41 PM IST