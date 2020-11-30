Mumbai: Winter brings cheers, green vegetables dime a dozen

With ample supply of green vegetables at the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, price of most of the vegetables have dropped sharply. Some of the vegetables are available at Rs 20 per kg in the retail market. Residents say that the winter season has brought cheers, finally.

For the last two months, prices of most of the green vegetables were double to triple the normal price in the retail market. According to traders, due to excessive rainfall in vegetable growing areas, crops damaged that severely affected the supply.

The winter season has always plenty of green and leafy vegetables in the market. However, this year, due to low supply, prices of most of the vegetables were above Rs 60 per kg in the retail.

Prices of cauliflowers which once touched Rs 100 per kg has come down to as low as Rs 10 to Rs14 per kg in the wholesale and just Rs20 to Rs30 per kg in the retail market. Traders say that huge supply has brought down the price.

Saturday, the last day of the week, witnessed an excessive supply of cauliflower, tomato, peas, and capsicum in the APMC market in Vashi. A total of 512 trucks and tempo laden with vegetables arrived in the market which is believed good supply during the winter.

Winter is a good time as the market is full of fresh green vegetables.