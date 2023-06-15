Mumbai: Will Strive To Get Justice For OBC Communities: NBCC Chief Hansraj Ahir

file pic |

"Over past six months we have been able to successfully expose the injustice being done to OBC communities. We shall now strive to ensure that justice is being done to them," Chairman of the National Backward Class Commission Hansraj Ahir has said.

Ahir, who was in Mumbai on Wednesday said that in West Bengal, the state government had not just included infiltrators into the list of OBC castes, but also created several bogus OBC castes and did injustice to OBC communities. The commission is now trying to revert the decisions, he added.

Older records have more Hindu OBCs

While explaining how the commission came to know about the wrongdoings of the West Bengal government Ahir said, "As per the information provided by the West Bengal state government, the state has 70.5% Hindus and 27% Muslims and 8.5% Hindu OBC and 91.5 Muslim OBC population. The proportion appeared too farfetched and when the previous records were checked, it came to fore that before 2011 there were 34% Hindu OBCs and 65.9 % Muslim OBCs. Older records have even more Hindu OBCs''.

This clearly shows that more number of castes were added to the list of Muslim OBCs just prior to 2011, Ahir said and added that the issue is not just limited to addition of more castes, but they did it frodulantly and there is ample scope to suspect that they did it in order to provide morw benefits to a particular social group.

"Even among the OBC communities they have two groups in West Bengal. Group A gets 10% quota while the group B gets 7% quota. In group A Hindu OBCs are 8.6% and Muslim OBCs are 90.1% while in group B Hindu OBCs are 54% and Muslim OBCs are 45.9%," Ahir said.

Some castes were wrongfully added to OBCs list

The West Bengal state government has not just wrongfully included communities under the head Muslim OBC, but also didn't act on Supreme Court decision to increase the OBC quota from 17% to 22%, Ahir said and added that the Commission has also noted that some castes that were never on the state list or the union list of OBCs too were wrongfully added to the OBC caste list.

"The Commission would, hence, soon begin working on verification of caste lists of all the states," Ahir said.

When asked about what action the Commission has proposed, Ahir said, "As of now we have only prepared a report on what came to our notice and submitted it to President of India. It shall be eventually placed in Lok Sabha and the givernment might initiate some action."

When asked about the possibility of court cases over the issue and addition or delition of certain castes from the list by the commission, Ahir didn't rule it out.

