Mumbai: Will act against private doctors advising patients not to get tested for COVID-19 despite having symptoms, says BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to take a firm stand on doctors who are treating Covid patients without informing the civic body and the respective ward war rooms. The Mumbai civic body has warned of action against private doctors if they are found to be advising patients not to get tested for Covid despite having symptoms.

The problem BMC officials are citing is that many individuals are found to be resisting Covid testing and the protocols to be followed. With the ongoing surge in cases, such reluctance will prove detrimental to their health; this is the opinion of healthcare professionals, senior BMC officials have indicated.

“A large number of people with less severe symptoms are choosing not to get tested through RT-PCR but are instead opting for home self-test kits and are not reporting the result if they are positive, to the BMC ward war rooms or even their doctors. This reluctance to get tested might do more harm to the Covid-positive person and to society at large. We expect private doctors to help us with this. Since infection with the Delta variant could lead to an aggravated condition, we have urged citizens not to rely on the home-test kits and inform the BMC about testing positive,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani.

According to BMC officials, action will be initiated if any such case is found wherein doctors are treating Covid-positive patients whose details are not with the BMC.

Kakani said that the BMC has been conducting regular seminars and workshops to create awareness and train the private doctors on the protocols. “This can go against the doctor who will be prescribing medicines to patients on their letterhead. In case the patient’s health is compromised or any issues arise with their health, it will be the doctor who will be punished. We are coming out with guidelines on the usage and sale of home-test kits on Thursday,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:53 PM IST