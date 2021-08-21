Mumbai: Wife and six others held for murder of 31-year-old in Kurla

Advertisement

The Mumbai police have arrested seven people for allegedly killing and burying a 31-year-old man in their Kurla house. The arrested accused include the wife of the deceased, two brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and friends.

The deceased, Deepak alias Kotya Jagannath Sangle, 31, was a resident of Jai Bhavani Chawl in Kurla West. Samgle went missing on June 15, 2021. A missing complaint was registered on June 21, 2021 at VB Nagar police station by his sister Sangeeta Jagannath Sangle.

The Mumbai crime branch Unit 5 began the investigation to trace him but were clueless as to how Deepak, a known criminal in the area, could remain missing for two months.

Following a probe, the police held seven people – Vishal Rajeev Karade 25, Kishore Sahu, 27, Anand Gautam, 21, Aditya Gautam, 19, Rutik Vishwakarma, 22, Saraswati Deepak Sangle, 21 and Manisha Achare. 27, all resident of Bhavani Chawl.

The first to be detained, Aditiya Gautam, deceased’s brother-in-law, confessed to committing the crime with his two sisters Saraswati (Deepak’s wife) and Manisha, brother Anand Gautam and three friends. “They claim they were irritated with the daily threats by Deepak to them and others in the area.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5) Pranay Ashok confirmed the arrest and said the accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till August 30.

