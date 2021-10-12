Mumbai: Wife accompanied cop while disposing her paramours headless body

The Mumbai crime branch investigating the Antop Hil murder case in which a police constable and his wife accused of chopping her paramour's body, said that wife Monali, 35 accompanied her husband Shivshankar Gaikwad, 45 while disposing his headless body, said crime branch officials on Tuesday.

The police is yet to ascertain whether it was a preplanned conspiracy or its fallout of sudden anger, the Gaikwad is continue to change his statement, said police.

The police which earlier belive that Gaikwad called the victim Dada Jagdale, 38 to Mumbai said that Jagdale was in Pune prior to his murder and informed Monali that he was comming to Mumbai on September 29 to meet her. However during interrogation police learn that Monali informed her husband about Jagdale's visit to Mumbai, her husband was continuously behind her to end relationship with Jagdale and likely to have planned in advance, said police.

The police also suspected the murder could be to fallout of a sudden anger as when Jagdale arrived at Worli police quarters where the constable stays the constable was not home. The police suspected after seeing the two together inside house Gaikwad lost control and killed him, however whether he was killed after a fight and whether he was sedated before being killed is yet to be cleared. Gaikwad a driver of assistant commissioner of police Sion division was continued to report to duty even after the murder said police.

The police are yet to recover Jagdale's head which was chopped with a sharpe weapon which is also yet to be recovered.

The police managed to arrested the husband and wife 10 days after the headless body of an unknown man was found from sector 7 in Antop Hill area on September 30. It's hands and legs were severed and attempts were made to burn the body.

The police managed to identify the victim with the help of steel plate inserted in the deceased ankle and a taroo which read Dada in Marathi. His call record established that he was in constant touch with Monali while the Gaikwad who used his car to dump the body

ALSO READ Mumbai Monorail to soon get 10 new rakes; interval between trains will be reduced to 5 minutes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:30 PM IST