Mumbai: While cases fall in Mumbai, two wards comprise 17% of total active cases

While the case tally in Mumbai is on the decline, there are two municipal wards in the western suburbs, each of which has an active case tally of more than three thousand cases.

The K-West (KW) ward which covers the Juhu, Vile Parle and Versova areas in Andheri west has 3,270 active cases and the R Central (RC) ward which covers the entire Borivali area has 3,493 active cases presently. Both these wards have a growth rate around 0.40 percent and presently constitute 17 percent of the total active cases in the city.

Last week (May 7) each of these wards had more than four thousand active cases, however, in the past seven days, these cases have declined by 25 percent.

Senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have said that now cases are being reported in clusters from the residential towers however the density of the cases reported has now fallen. The BMC data also states that KW has total 117 Micro Containment Zones (sealed buildings) which is highest in Mumbai.

"All over Mumbai, more than 90 percent of the cases are being reported from high rises, same is happening in K west also. The population density in this ward is higher than many wards which is why we are conducting more tests and as a result more positive cases are being reported from here," said an official.

The officials also said that now that the overall growth in the city has started to fall, cases in these wards will also eventually go down.

"Last year also after cases started to recede KW still had highest number of active cases, but it didn't take long time for the tally to fall," the official added.

Ward officials of RC ward has said that the number of tests that are being conducted in this ward is higher which is why the case tally is also high. Officials pointed out that there is one major railway station, one bus terminal and multiple shopping centres and malls under their jurisdiction.

"Even though there is lockdown many people are either getting down or boarding from Borivli in long distance trains. The bus terminal also records a heavy footfall and our health workers often carry out random tests in these areas," said an official.

As per the BMC data, there is no micro-containmemt zone in RC ward as of now.

"Cases that are being reported from sealed buildings are mostly scattered and which is why there has been no need to seal the buildings. Earlier the active case tally in this ward had exceeded the five thousand mark and it has started to come down at a good pace," the official added.