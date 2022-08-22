Mumbai WhatsApp threat msg: Crime Branch to send teams to UP for investigation

Mumbai Crime Branch | Twitter

Mumbai Crime Branch will send two teams to Uttar Pradesh for the investigation in connection with the Whatts app threat messages case. On Sunday, Person who was being probed by the Mumbai Crime branch from Virar had told police that he belongs to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

During the investigation, he had said that he used to work as a cleaner on the truck with his father. But after the death of his father he came to Mumbai. He has been working as a barber in his brother's saloon at Virar for the last one year.

The said person also stated that previously too his number was misused and one lawyer had reportedly received threat call from his number.

Police had said they are verifying information given by the person and has decided to send two teams for further investigation.



DCP Balsingh Rajput said " We are sending two teams to Uttar Pradesh for further investigation." On Sunday Rajput had said that six numbers which are mentioned in the Whatts app messages are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Rajput had also said that All the other numbers which are mentioned in the WhatsApp message are from UP and Bihar. Police have tracked their locations. Some of them have kept their mobile phones switched off.



Mumbai police on Friday night had received over a dozen messages from an unknown person who threatened to soon carry out a 26/11-style terrorist attack in Mumbai. One of the messages stated that six people will execute the attack. In another message, the sender warned of attacks similar to Punjab's Sidhu Moosewala murder and the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

The police have claimed that prima-facie it appears that these messages were sent from a number that has a country code of Pakistan.

The police have increased the security at vital installations and places in the city, following the receipt of threat messages. An FIR was registered at Worli police station under section 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown person.