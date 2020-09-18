Mumbai: What caused building collapse near Old Passport Office in Worli?

Portion of a building collapsed after a liquid nitrogen tank in a lab located at Century building, near the old passport office in Worli burst, Mumbai Fire Brigade said. A 30-year-old woman identified as Suchit Rashmi Kaur sustained injuries on her left leg and head in the mishap, officials confirmed.
The incident took place at 8.45 am today, leading to bricks and debris from the building to scatter on the road. The fire brigade team reached the spot at 9.10. Fire in Air conditioning duct from the same lab was reported by the disaster management unit of the BMC.
The injured woman however refused to be taken to the hospital, in fear of contracting coronavirus infection, said MFB officials on the spot.
"On arrival at the scene of the incident we learnt from employees present at the spot that Liquid Nitrogen Cylinder of 250 Litre capacity burst thereby causing injury to a woman. Our team tried shifting the woman to the hospital, however she refused citing the pandemic situation" said an MFB official at the spot.