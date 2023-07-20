Mumbai: Wet Wednesday Wash-out Wreaks Havoc, Halts City In Its Tracks

PTI Photo

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other districts on Wednesday morning disrupting road and rail traffic. Flights were also delayed as a result. The rains proved all over again how ill-prepared the metropolis is to handle even relatively moderate rains. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the BMC's control room and asked the officials to restore normalcy as early as possible.

Colaba recorded 98.04 mm of rains and Santa Cruz 52.8 mm in 24 hours. The weather bureau has issued an yellow alert for Thursday. Green alert is for less than 64 mm of rain in 24 hours. If the expected rainfall is between 64.5 mm and 115. 5 mm, then a yellow alert is issued. An Orange alert is for a rainfall range between 115.6 to 204.4 mm in a day, while a red alert is issued when a rainfall above 204.5 mm is expected for a 24 hour duration.

Wednesday woes from morning itself

Wednesday morning turned into a nightmare for thousands of daily commuters in Mumbai as torrential rains wreaked havoc on local train services, causing disruptions and delays on various sections of the Central Railway. According to CR up to 7 pm, 40 local train services on main line and 20 local trains services on harbour line were fully cancelled. Apart from that, local train services on central line were running 30 to 45 minutes behind schedule.

The Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route was the first to be affected, with a "point failure" reported at Panvel around 9:40 am. Although Central Railway spokesperson assured that services were restored by 10:05 am, frustrated passengers claimed that trains ran behind schedule well into the afternoon.

Local trains cancelled operations

Adding to the commuters' woes, heavy rains led to severe waterlogging between Badlapur and Ambarnath sections in Thane district. As a result, local train services between these two stations came to a complete halt at 11:05 am as a safety precaution. The railway tracks were submerged, leaving authorities with no choice but to close the section. However, services on the CSMT to Ambarnath and Badlapur to Karjat sections continued to operate.

The situation worsened at around 2:40 pm when another point failure was reported on the main line at Kalyan, leading to disruptions in trains going to and from Kasara. Train services in this section were not resumed until 5:25 pm, causing significant delays for passengers.

According to Central Railway officials, traffic on the down line between Ambernath and Badlapur was restored at 5.50 pm, and on the up line between Badlapur to Ambernath at 6.10 pm. However, passengers claimed that several local services of Central Railway were still running behind schedule by up to half an hour.

Passengers adviced caution

As Mumbai and its neighboring Thane district continued to receive heavy downpour, authorities urged passengers to stay updated on train schedules and consider alternative transportation options until services fully resumed.

The Central Railway operates local train services on its Main Line, stretching from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district. Additionally, it manages suburban services on the Harbour Line, connecting CSMT to Panvel in Raigad and Goregaon in Mumbai. According to WR , local services on western line were running normally.

The local authorities and Central Railway are closely monitoring the situation and working tirelessly to ensure the safety and convenience of commuters. However, with the monsoon season in full swing, passengers are advised to remain vigilant and plan their journeys accordingly.

BEST bus services were also affected, but there was no major route diversion.

Tragedy on the tracks

A four-month-old infant slipped out of the hands of a woman walking on railway tracks and fell into a nullah between Thakurli and Kalyan stations near Mumbai on Wednesday as heavy rains disrupted local train services. A video shows a local train halted on a small bridge and a woman, accompanied by a man, crying for help while pointing out at a swollen drain flowing below. Commuters on the train can be heard saying that the woman's baby has fallen into the nullah and swept away.

A Fire Brigade official said they have received a distress call about a child falling into the nullah along the railway track in Thane district and are launching an operation to trace the baby. Train services between the Kalyan and Kasara section in Thane district were stopped on Wednesday afternoon due to a track changing point failure at Kalyan station after heavy rains in the area, a senior railway official said.

Walking on the tracks

As trains stopped in tracks, many commuters walked on tracks to reach the nearest railway stations. Meanwhile, in Bhiwandi city of Thane district, a 14-year-old girl drowned in a swollen drain while her 12-year-old brother was rescued by people, a civic official said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the brother-sister duo was walking home after attending school, the official said. The body of the girl was fished out from the water later, the official said.

Authorities direct action

Services of Konkan Railway were stopped at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon as the Vashishthi river crossed the danger mark following incessant rains, an official said.

L K Verma, chief public relations officer of Konkan Railway said that water was above the danger mark on the Vashishthi railway bridge, and hence train services were stopped as a precautionary measure. The Kochuveli-Indore Express has been stopped at Chiplun station, he said, adding that no train is struck on the Vashishthi railway bridge.

Maharashtra PWD minister Dada Bhuse has directed officials to immediately fill potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik highway section to avoid traffic snarls and accidents.

He also said wardens should be appointed to help the police and called for coordination among various agencies.

