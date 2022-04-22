Mumbai: Wet-lease bus operators strike called off after salaries credited to accounts of drivers

Strike of drivers of wet-lease bus operators of BEST was resolved on Friday evening after the salaries of drivers were credited in their accounts, said BEST officials.

Conferming the development, J. Kahar, leader of BEST workers union said, "Over 80 percent wet-lease bus drivers got their salary on Friday evening after that they resumed the duty, officials assured us all drivers of wet-lease will get their salary by end of the day."

"Wet-lease drivers didn't want to inconvenience the commuters but they were forced to do because of delay in salary," Kahar added.

Earlier, hundreds of commuters in Mumbai faced inconvenience as over 170 minibuses (wet-lease buses operated by BEST) including Bandra and Wadala depots were remained off-road on Friday morning.

The drivers were complaining about the non-disbursement of salaries by the wet-lease operator. However, BEST officials said that keeping in mind the passengers' convenience 104 special buses were operated on the affected routes on Friday.

BEST undertaking provides bus services in Mumbai and it is the second-biggest mode of public transport in the city after the suburban local trains. Presently, it ferries over 30 lakh commuters with its fleet of around 3,500 buses, including those hired from different private contractors.

On Thursday morning, too, a section of employees of the BEST's private contractor had refused to operate buses over the same issue. However, they had called off their agitation after the officials held talks with them.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 10:51 PM IST