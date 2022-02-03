Mumbai: Western Railway to run Superfast Special train between Bandra Terminus and Bhuj; check details here

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to Superfast Special Train on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus and Bhuj.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09003 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Tuesday at 11.55 pm & will reach Bhuj at 2.30 pm, the next day. This train will run from 8th February to 15th March 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09004 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Bhuj every Wednesday at 4.40 pm & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 07.50 am, the next day. This train will run from 9th February to 16th March, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam , Dhrangadhra , Samakhali, Bhachau and Gandhidham stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and AC Sitting coaches.

The booking of Train Nos. 09003 and 09004 will open from 5th February, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. Above trains will run as fully reserved trains.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:30 PM IST