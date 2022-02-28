Mumbai: Western Railway to run Holi special superfast trains on special fare; see timetable here

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during Holi festival, Western Railway has decided to run Holi special superfast trains on special fare between MUMBAI CENTRAL – JAIPUR- BORIVALI, BANDRA TERMINUS - BHAGAT KI KOTHI - BORIVALI & BANDRA TERMINUS – BHAVNAGAR - BANDRA TERMINUS

Train No. 09039/09040 Mumbai Central - Jaipur - Borivali Superfast [2 Trips]

Train No. 09039 Mumbai Central - Jaipur superfast special will depart from Mumbai Central on Wednesday, 16th March 2022 at 23.55 hrs & will reach Jaipur at 19.25 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09040 Jaipur - Borivali superfast special will depart from Jaipur on Thursday, 17th March 2022 at 21.15 hrs & will reach Borivali at 15.10 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn., Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Phulera stations in both directions. This train comprises of Ist AC, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier coaches.

Train No. 09035/09036 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat ki Kothi - Borivali Superfast [2 Trips]

Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi superfast special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, 16th March 2022 at 11.00 hrs & will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 04.00 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09036 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Borivali superfast special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi on Thursday, 17th March 2022 at 11.40 hrs & will reach Borivali at 04.15 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari and Luni stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09005/09006 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus - Bandra Terminus Superfast [2 Trips]

Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Terminus superfast special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 14th March 2022 at 21.45 hrs & will reach Bhavnagar T. at 10.30 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09006 Bhavnagar T. - Bandra Terminus superfast special will depart from Bhavnagar T. on Wednesday, 16th March 2022 at 10.10 hrs & will reach Bandra Terminus at 23.25 hrs the same day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Botad, Dhola, Songadh and Sihor Junction stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09039, 09035, 09005 & 09006 will open from 2nd March, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. Above train will run as fully reserved special train on special fare

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:36 PM IST