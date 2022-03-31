Mumbai: Western Railway to restore linen services in 20 pairs of trains soon

Now long distance travellers of Western Railway no need to worry about bed rolls. Western Railway is going to restore the provision of linen in 20 pairs of trains in phases manner. "Western Railway has already initiated linen services in two pairs of trains and will be resumed in other trains soon" said an official of WR.

For the comfort and convenience of passengers, Indian Railways has withdrawn the restriction on the provision of linen, blankets and curtains in trains in last months. This restriction was imposed in view of the Pandemic and Covid Protocol due to COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocol for the movement of passengers by trains.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Provision of Linen service already resumed in train no. 20903/20904 Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Jn. Express and train No. 20905/20906 Ekta Nagar – Rewa Express.

Apart from these trains, linen services will also be restored from 1st April, 2022 in 11 more trains including Train No. 22944/22943 Indore – Daund Express, Train No. 19307/19308 Indore – Chandigarh Express, Train No. 12914/12913 Indore – Nagpur Trishatabdi Express, Train No. 19320/19319 Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express, Train No. 19343/19344 Indore – Bhandarkund Penchvalley Express, Train No. 19333/19334 Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Express, Train No. 19313/19314 Indore – Patna Express, Train No. 19321/19322 Indore – Patna Express, Train No. 12919/12920 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express, Train No. 12923/12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express and Train No. 19301/19302 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Express.

From 7th April, 2022 Linen service will be restore in Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express and Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express and Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express.

Similarly from 8th April, 2022 linen service will be restore in New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express, H. Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express, New Delhi – Ahmedabad Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express.

In addition to that linen service will be restore in Mumbai Central – Hisar Duranto Express from 12th April, 2022, in Mumbai Central – Indore Duranto Express from 14th April, 2022, in Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duranto Express from 15th April, 2022, in Rajkot – Delhi Express from 22nd April, 2022 and in Rajkot – Rewa Express from 25th April, 2022.

"The supply of linen (Bedsheets, Blankets, etc.) is being done in a phased manner to ensure the proper quality of linen. This is because a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured as a lot of old stock has become unserviceable in the last two COVID years. Railways are working overtime to bring the services back to 100 percent" said an official.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:35 PM IST