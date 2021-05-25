Mumbai: Western Railway to extend trips of 4 special trains

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, trips of 4 Special Trains are being extended.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09097/09098 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09097 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 29th May, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09098 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 1st June, 2021 also.

2. Train No. 09061/09062 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09061 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 31st May, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09062 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 3rd June, 2021 also.

3. Train No. 09049/09050 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special train on Special fare [4 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09049 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 29th & 31st May, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09050 Samastipur – Mumbai Central Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 31st May & 2nd June, 2021 also.

4. Train No. 09175/09176 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09175 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 30th May, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09176 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 1st June, 2021 also.