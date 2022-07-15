Mumbai: Western Railway to augment additional coaches in THESE four pairs of train; check details here

File Photo

Western Railway has decided to augment additional coaches in four pairs of trains on a permanent basis for the convenience of passengers. The details of which are as under:-

1. Train No. 12919/12920 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express will be augmented with an additional 1st AC coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 18.07.2022 and Ex Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from 20.07.2022.

2. Train No. 22915/22916 Bandra Terminus – Hisar Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 18.07.2022 and Ex Hisar from 19.07.2022.

3. Train No. 22975/ 22976 Bandra Terminus – Ramnagar Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 21.07.2022 and Ex Ramnagar from 22.07.2022.

4. Train No. 09161/09162 Valsad – Vadodara Passenger Special will be augmented with two additional Second Class Chair Car coaches Ex Valsad and Vadodara from 16.07.2022.

The bookings of 1st AC coach in Train No. 12919 will be opened from 16th July, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website.

