Mumbai: Western Railway saved record ₹327 Cr by deploying green technology in 2022-23

Mumbai: The Western railway eliminated generator car (power car) from 30,110 train services (trips) and saved Rs 327 crore in last financial year which is 31.4% more compared to 2021-22.

"Total 30,110 services of HOG trains were run on HOG system which is 31.4% more than 22,914 HOG services of 2021-22. It resulted in net savings of Rs 327.16 crore which is 100.18% more than net savings of Rs 163.43 crore achieved during the financial year 2021-22. It is the highest ever net savings due to HOG operations in the year 2022-23" said an official of WR.

Over 3.5 crore litres of diesel consumption reduced

Asked about saving of diesel, another official of WR said , "Over 3.5 crore litres of diesel consumption reduced in result nearly 8.5 crore kg of CO2 emission avoided."

Use of one litre of diesel can produce nearly 2.5 kg CO2.

What is HOG technology?

Head On Generation (HOG) is a green technology, that taps overhead supply lines and distributes power to the train coaches. Under the old end of the generation system, coaches received power from diesel-fuelled power cars sets (one in front side other is in rear side) for lighting and air conditioning.

In HOG technology, power is fed from the 3-phase electric locomotive which draws the power directly from electric traction through a pantograph, to meet the power supply requirements in the coaches of Mail Express trains i.e air conditioners, electric bulbs fans and pantry etc. Hence, one power car (DG Set) is replaced by one passenger coach according to occupancy of the trains. The HOG system does not require any diesel oil consumption and as such will reduce air and noise pollution. In addition, it also provides uninterrupted illumination in the coaches. Hence one DG set (Power car) has been replaced by a passenger coach in those trains which are being operated under the HOG system.

These rakes are running only with one power car as a backup system, which is mostly used in emergencies. The addition of one additional coach increases the carrying capacity of these trains.