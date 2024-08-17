Mumbai: Western Railway Passenger Returns Bag Containing ₹5 Lakh Left Behind At Churchgate Station |

Mumbai: In a recent incident, a passenger named Hemprakash Patil found a left behind bag on a bench of Platform No. 4 on Churchgate station. The bag contained Rs.5 lakh in cash and box of sweets. He rightfully handed over the bag to on-duty Station Superintendent of Churchgate station to help return the bag safely to the owner.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the bag containing the money was handed over to the Station Superintendent at Churchgate. Message was relayed to WR’s Control Office and RPF Control regarding the bag, in case anybody reported a missing bag. A passenger named Shri Bhupesh Agarwal reported that he had lost his bag.

After a thorough investigation, the bag was handed over to him. It was ensured that proper after verification & due legal formalities was done. The bag was handed over to the passenger in the presence of Nitin Gujjar, IPF/Churchgate, Vaibhav Sarate, SIPF/Churchgate and Parag G.,SS/Churchgate. Agarwal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Western Railway staff for helping him find his bag.