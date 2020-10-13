Mumbai: Western Railway opens new elevator and foot over bridge at Palghar station

The newly provided elevator is the first elevator at Palghar station, located at the South FOB on Platform No. 1. "This has a capacity of 20 persons at a time and can also accommodate wheel chair for Divyangjan and elderly. This elevator has been specially provided to look after the comfort of elderly, Divyangjan, pregnant women and children. The approx. cost of completion is Rs. 50 lakh," said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

The newly constructed Middle FOB was also inaugurated on Tuesday. "The length and width of the FOB is 98 metre and 6 metre respectively. The FOB connects Platform No. 1, 2/3 and will also provide east-west connectivity. It also has a provision of ramps at both sides, of length 100 metre on west side and 80 metre on east side. The approx. cost of completion of this project was Rs. 7.21 crore," said Sumit Thakur.

The Western Railway in a statement said that these new amenities will provide passengers at Palghar station, a safer and more convenient way to travel.

Earlier on September 29, the Western Railway had inaugurated a new six-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) for commuters at Bandra station. The work of the six metre wide FOB at Bandra station was completed on September 28. "This new FOB will be of great convenience to passengers as it connects all platforms of the station including east to west through MCGM Skywalk on the west side," WR had said in a statement.