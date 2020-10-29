Mumbai: Western Railway opens new 10-metre-wide FOB at Grant Road station

The work of the new FOB is 39 meters long and its width is 10 meters was completed on October 22. "This FOB has been constructed at an approx. cost of Rs 5.30 crore. The work of this additional FOB has been undertaken by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). The FOB will be of great convenience to passengers as it connects all platforms of the station as well as the east side MCGM Skywalk staircase & escalator. Initially, two spans were planned, but due to space constraints, the planning was changed and then the construction of single-span FOB has been carried out on replacement basis" said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

Sumit Thakur also informed that Western Railway has undertaken various infrastructural works of development inspite of the nationwide lockdown and limited workforce due to the COVID—19 pandemic. "Even in such challenging times, Western Railway has ensured that its developmental works are not hindered and that the works are completed within the stipulated target date. During this lockdown period, nine new Foot Over Bridges (including the current Grant Road FOB) & one new Skywalk have been commissioned," he said.

"It is worth mentioning that as per the audit report of IIT-Bombay, 16 FOBs were to be dismantled which were considered to be unsafe, and as of today 13 FOBs have been dismantled by Western Railway. The dismantling work of the remaining three FOBs, i.e, Dadar (South), Andheri (Middle - out of six spans, two east spans have been relaunched) and Goregaon (Middle) are in progress and the Target Date of Completion of these remaining FOBs to be dismantled is 31st December 2020. Works of other FOBs, ROB repairs & installation of new escalators on different locations are also under progress," he added.