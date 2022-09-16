Mumbai: Western Railway observes 'Swachhta Pakhwada' at all its divisions

Western Railway officials have kicked off the Swachhata Pakhwada in Mumbai. |

Western Railway has launched various cleanliness activities to spruce up its premises under 'Swachhata Pakhwada'. The General Manager (In-Charge) of Western Railway, Prakash Butani, inaugurated the fortnight-long campaign by administering the Cleanliness Pledge (Swachchta Shapath) on September 16.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, the 'Swachhta Pakhwada' campaign primarily focuses on the cleanliness of station premises, trains, railway tracks, railway offices, colonies, workshops, coaching depots, and hospitals, ensuring a tangible improvement in cleanliness.

The 'Swachchta Pakhwada' from September 16–30 and October 2 is an opportunity for railways to showcase their efforts in trying to maintain cleanliness of the highest order in trains, stations, surrounding areas, railway colonies, schools, and railway hospitals.

This campaign, which is spread over 15 days, deals with 15 different themes on cleanliness, such as Swachh Awareness, Swachh Station, Swachh Train, Swachh Tracks, Swachh Premises, Swachh Depots or Institutes, Swachh Railway Colonies or Hospitals, Swachh Toilets, Swachh Neer, Swacch Pantry, No Plastic Day, and Swachhata Competition.

In accordance with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's clarion call of 'Swachh Bharat Mission', 'Swachhta Pakhwada' is being observed throughout Indian Railways from September 16-30 and on October 2.

The Pakhwada will culminate with 'Swachhata Shramdaan' on October 02, commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The first day of this campaign was initiated with the administering of the 'Swachhata Shapath' by GM Prakash Butani to all Principal Heads of Departments and other officers of Western Railway Headquarters.

Announcements and jingles are being played through PA systems and digital screens on stations and trains. Similarly, the pledge was also administered in all divisions of Western Railway by the respective divisional railway managers and at railway workshops by the chief workshop managers, with active participation by all officers and staff.