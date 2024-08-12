Mumbai: Western Railway Nets Whopping ₹2.75 Crore From Ticketless Passengers In July

Mumbai: WR Nets Whopping ₹2.75 Crore From Ticketless Passengers In July |

Western Railway (WR) ticket checkers catch nearly 3,000 ticketless passengers daily in Mumbai’s suburban section, including over 550 cases on air-conditioned (AC) trains. In July, WR collected Rs2.75 crore in fines from 84,000 ticketless passengers across the Mumbai suburban network, with 17,400 of these cases involving AC local trains.

To curb unauthorised entry on these trains, WR conducted several ticket-checking drives between April and July, penalising 17,400 unauthorised passengers on AC trains and collecting Rs60 lakh in fines.



Overall, WR recovered Rs57.35 crore in fines during this period, with Rs17.39 crore coming from the Mumbai suburban section. In July alone, Rs5.20 crore was collected from 1.22 lakh ticketless and irregular passengers across WR’s jurisdiction, with Rs2.75 crore specifically from 84,000 cases in the Mumbai suburban section. WR continues intensive ticket-checking drives to ensure compliance and deter ticketless travel.