Mumbai: Western Railway Marks 75th Constitution Day With Enthusiasm, GM Ashok Kumar Misra Administers Preamble

Ashok Kumar Misra –General Manager of Western Railway administered the Preamble on the 75th Constitution Day celebrations at WR HQ at Churchgate. |

On 26th November, 2024, the 75th Constitution Day of our nation was observed with great enthusiasm over Western Railway. The day commemorates the auspicious occasion when the Constitution of India was adopted on 26th November, 1949 by the Constituent Assembly. Ashok Kumar Misra –General Manager of Western Railway administered the Preamble to railway officers and staff at WR HQs office, Churchgate.

According to Vineet Abhishek– Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Constitution Day was celebrated with great fervour across all Divisions of WR including stations, Training Institutes and Railway Schools. The Preamble was also read by officers, staff, trainees