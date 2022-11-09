Mumbai: Western Railway local train services hit due to signal failure between Andheri, Jogeshwari stations (Representative Image) | BL Soni/FPJ

Mumbai: Western Railway's suburban local train services were hit once again after a signal failure was reported between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations. The problem is currently being attended to, stated reports.

It is not clear when was the signal problem reported, however, it has delayed many trains. According to commuters' chat on M-Indicator's chatbox, the trains have been delayed by at least 20 minutes.

Two days ago, services were halted due to signal failure reported close to Vaitarna station. Several local services ran 10 to 15 minutes during Monday morning rush hour.

According to officials, a signal failure between Vaitarna and Virar on the UP fast line was reported on Monday, November 7, at around 5.47 am, and it was fixed by 6.20 am. They said that the hiccup may have had a domino effect on train delays and stated that operations had since resumed as usual.

The passengers, however, have expressed dissatisfaction that the trains have still not arrived after their 30-minute wait at the station. In the conversation section of the public transportation app M-indicator, commuters have been griping about late trains.

A traveller waited at the Mira Road station for thirty minutes with no sign of an arrival. Another passenger reported that the Bhayandar-Churchgate local, which was supposed to arrive at 12 o'clock, actually arrived on Mira Road over 20 minutes later.

