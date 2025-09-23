 Mumbai: Western Railway Felicitates 12 Employees For Ensuring Safe Train Operations
Mumbai: Western Railway Felicitates 12 Employees For Ensuring Safe Train Operations

These employees were awarded for their alertness on duty and their valuable contributions in preventing untoward incidents, during the month of August, 2025 and thereby ensuring the safety of train operations. Out of the 12 employees, 02 each are from Mumbai Central, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar Division.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway,  Vineet Abhishek,  Gupta appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate.

The employees’ high level of commitment and dedication towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of broken bolt, detection of smoke and spark underside of a coach/engine, track fracture, broken coupler body, dangling objects in wagons and Accident Relief Train (ART), application of emergency brakes before an open level cross gate to save untoward incidents, etc.

Western Railway commends all awardee employees for their quick thinking and alertness, which played a key role in preventing untoward events. 

