Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of 14 pairs of summer special trains

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the summer vacation, Western Railway has extended the trips of 14 pairs of Summer Special Trains on Special Fare on the same composition, timings and path.

The booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09005, 09013, 09037, 09039, 09045, 09067, 09069, 09075, 09097, 09183, 09301, 09185, 09415, 09416 & 09523 will open from June 3, 2022 at PRS counters and on IRCTC website.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09005 Bandra (T) - Izzatnagar Bi-Weekly Special which was notified upto 17th June, 2022 has been extended till 26th June, 2022.

2. Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar- Bandra (T) Bi-Weekly Special which was notified upto 18th June, 2022 has been extended till 27th June, 2022.

3. Train No. 09013 Udhna - Banaras Superfast Weekly Special which was notified upto 31th May, 2022 has been extended till 28th June, 2022.

4. Train No. 09014 Banaras - Udhna Superfast Weekly Special which was notified upto 1st June, 2022 has been extended till 29th June, 2022.

5. Train No. 09037 Bandra (T) - Barmer Weekly Special which was notified upto 17th June, 2022 has been extended till 29th July, 2022.

6. Train No. 09038 Barmer - Bandra (T) Weekly Special which was notified upto 18th June, 2022 has been extended till 30th July, 2022.

7. Train No. 09039 Bandra (T) - Ajmer Weekly Special which was notified upto 15th June, 2022 has been extended till 29th June, 2022.

8. Train No. 09040 Ajmer - Bandra (T) Weekly Special which was notified upto 16th June, 2022 has been extended till 30th June, 2022.

9. Train No. 09045 Udhna - Rewa Weekly Special which was notified upto 17th June, 2022 has been extended till 24th June, 2022.

10. Train No. 09046 Rewa - Udhna Weekly Special which was notified upto 18th June, 2022 has been extended till 25th June, 2022.

11. Train No. 09067 Bandra (T) - Udaipur City Weekly Special which was notified upto 13th June, 2022 has been extended till 27th June, 2022.

12. Train No. 09068 Udaipur City – Bandra (T) Weekly Special which was notified upto 14th June, 2022 has been extended till 28th June, 2022.

13. Train No. 09069 Surat - Hatia Weekly Special which was notified upto 9th June, 2022 has been extended till 30th June, 2022.

14. Train No. 09070 Hatia - Surat Weekly Special which was notified upto 10th June, 2022 has been extended till 1st July, 2022.

15. Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central - Kathgodam Weekly Special which was notified upto 15th June, 2022 has been extended till 29th June, 2022.

16. Train No. 09076 Kathgodam - Mumbai Central Weekly Special which was notified upto 16th June, 2022 has been extended till 30th June, 2022.

17. Train No. 09097 Bandra (T) - Jammu Tawi Weekly Special which was notified upto 12th June, 2022 has been extended till 26th June, 2022.

18. Train No. 09098 Jammu Tawi - Bandra (T) Weekly Special which was notified upto 14th June, 2022 has been extended till 28th June, 2022.

19. Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central - Banaras Weekly Special which was notified upto 15th June, 2022 has been extended till 29th June, 2022.

20. Train No. 09184 Banaras - Mumbai Central Weekly Special which was notified upto 17th June, 2022 has been extended till 1st July, 2022.

21. Train No. 09301 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar - New Delhi Weekly Special which was notified upto 10th June, 2022 has been extended till 24th June, 2022.

22. Train No. 09302 New Delhi - Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special which was notified upto 11th June, 2022 has been extended till 25th June, 2022.

23. Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central - Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Special which was notified upto 11th June, 2022 has been extended till 25th June, 2022.

24. Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj - Mumbai Central Weekly Special which was notified upto 12th June, 2022 has been extended till 26th June, 2022.

25. Train No. 09416 Bandra (T) - Gandhidham Weekly Special which was notified upto 16th June, 2022 has been extended till 30th June, 2022.

26. Train No. 09415 Gandhidham - Bandra (T) Weekly Special which was notified upto 16th June, 2022 has been extended till 30th June, 2022.

27. Train No. 09523 Okha - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special which was notified upto 14th June, 2022 has been extended till 28th June, 2022.

28. Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Okha Weekly Special which was notified upto 15th June, 2022 has been extended till 29th June, 2022.