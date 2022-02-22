Mumbai: Western Railway crosses major milestone of Rs. 13,000 crore revenue collection

Western Railway has taken the best possible efforts to increase its revenue and continued to maintain the momentum. WR performed exceptionally well, despite the toughest challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving ahead in this direction, WR crossed a major milestone of Rs. 13,000 crore originating revenue on 21st February 2022. It is also worth mentioning that revenue of Rs. 17.14 Cr alone was generated on 21st February 2022, which is the highest single-day Passenger Revenue since lockdown due to COVID-19.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the period from 1st April 2021 to 21st February 2022, WR achieved revenue to the tune of Rs. 13090 crore registering a growth of more than 28% in comparison to the previous year for the corresponding period. Out of this, the revenue of Rs. 3126 Cr has been garnered from the Passenger sector and Rs. 9618 Cr has been received from the Goods sector while Rs. 259 Cr from Parcel & Luggage. Further, Ticket checking has contributed Rs. 88 Cr. Western Railway also achieved the highest single-day revenue of Rs. 17.14 Cr on 21st February 2022, from Passenger Revenue since lockdown due to COVID - 19. Out of this, Rs. 2.14 Cr & Rs. 0.71 Cr has been garnered from UTS suburban & UTS non - suburban respectively, while Rs. 14.29 cr has been received from PRS bookings.

Thakur further informed that the paradigm shift in policies and aggressive marketing efforts by WR in various fields have led to the sustained growth of revenue. A noteworthy accomplishment in this direction, Parcel Revenue on Mumbai Central Division crossed the Rs 100 Cr milestone for the first time, marking a cumulative growth of almost 90% over the corresponding period last year. Also, the freight sector of the Division has shown an outstanding performance by registering a growth of 62% over last year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:12 PM IST