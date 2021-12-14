Mumbai: Western Railway commissions two new escalators at Virar and Kandivali stations

In a series to provide better amenities and facilities for its passengers, Western Railway has commissioned two new escalators at Virar and Kandivali stations of the Mumbai Suburban section. These new escalators have been put into public service from 14th December 2021. Additional 22 more escalators have been planned to be installed in this financial year.

After the commissioning of these two, the total number of escalators went up to 74 in the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the new escalators have been provided at Platform No. 3/4 at Virar station and another escalator has been provided at Platform No. 2/3 of Kandivali station.

"These have been constructed at an approx. cost of Rs.1 crore each. These escalators have a capacity of 900 passengers per hour each and have been provided especially to look after the comfort of the elderly, pregnant women and children. It will prove beneficial to the passengers and will provide a safer, more convenient way to travel and help in faster dispersal of passengers" said an officer of WR adding that there are 74 escalators over the Mumbai division including 69 in the Mumbai suburban section.

General Manager of WR, Alok Kansal has given top priority towards the safety of passengers and has urged all commuters to use Foot Over Bridges, Subways, Lifts, Escalators to change platforms & avoid trespassing in efforts to achieve WR’s “MISSION ZERO DEATH” on track.



Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:37 PM IST