 Mumbai: Western Railway Collects Over ₹4 Lakh In Fines From 1,273 Unauthorized Travelers In AC Trains During Surprise Check
Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

In a significant move to curb unauthorized travel, Western Railway conducted a two-day Special Ticket Checking Drive on August 23rd and 24th, 2024, in air-conditioned (AC) local train services. The drive, carried out in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), resulted in the detection of 1,273 passengers traveling without valid tickets. More than Rs. 4 lakhs were collected in fines during this period.

About The Special Checking Operation Conducted By The Western Railways

The special checking operation was strategically conducted during morning and evening peak hours, targeting times when unauthorized travelers might attempt to blend in with the crowd. On the first day of the drive, 595 passengers were penalized, followed by 678 on the second day.

article-image

Currently, the Mumbai Central division of Western Railway operates 79 AC local train services, catering to over 1.5 lakh passengers daily. These drives are part of Western Railway’s ongoing efforts to ensure hassle-free and comfortable travel for all legitimate passengers and to deter ticketless travel, especially in the busy Mumbai suburban section.

Chief PR Officer Of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek Emphasizes The Importance Of Maintaining A Fair & Efficient Travel System

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, emphasized the importance of maintaining a fair and efficient travel system. He reiterated the railway's commitment to conducting frequent special ticket checking drives, in addition to regular intensive checks, to maintain order and fairness.

article-image

Western Railway urges all commuters to procure valid tickets through the various available means, such as ticket booking counters, ATVM machines, or online through the UTS App.

