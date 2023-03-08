Mumbai: Western Railway collects ₹158 crore in fines from ticketless passengers

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway collects ₹158 crore in fines from ticketless passengers

From April 2022 to February 2023, total 23.70 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers and unbooked luggage cases were detected.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The Western Railway collected ₹158.28 crore as fine during intensive ticket checking drives between April 2022 and February 2023.

Of this, ₹40 crore was realised from ticketless passengers in local trains. In Feb alone, ₹12.24 crore was recovered through detection of 1.87 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unreserved luggage cases; Rs3.28 crore was collected from local passengers.

From April 2022 to February 2023, 23.70 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers and unreserved luggage cases were detected, as against 15.92 lakh cases detected during the corresponding period in the previous year, which is an increase of 48.86%.

68% rise in ticketless passengers

The fine from April 2022 to Feb this year is an increase of 68.01% over corresponding period last year, which was ₹94.21 crore.

To prevent unauthorised entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives, more than 42,600 unauthorised passengers have been penalized since April 2022.

