Mumbai: Western Railway Cancels Several Trains From September 16 To 27 Due To Non-Interlocking Work On Satna-Barethiya Line; Check Details

Due to non-interlocking work associated with the commissioning of a new line between Satna and Barethiya, along with the repair of a washable apron at Platform No. 2 of Jabalpur station in Jabalpur Division, Western Railway (WR) has announced the cancellation of several trains. The block will be in effect from September 16 to September 27, 2024, affecting around a dozen trains, according to a statement from WR.

Below are the details of the cancelled trains:

Train No. 03418 Udhna – Malda Town (Weekly) Special, journeys on 17th & 24th September, 2024.

Train No. 03417 Malda Town – Udhna (Weekly) Special, journeys on 15th & 22nd September, 2024.

Train No. 09033 Udhna – Barauni (Bi-weekly) Special, journeys on 16th, 18th, 23rd & 25th September, 2024.

Train No. 09034 Barauni – Udhna (Bi-weekly) Special, journeys on 18th, 20th, 25th & 27th September, 2024.

Train No. 09045 Udhna – Patna (Weekly) Special, journey on 20th September, 2024.

Train No. 09046 Patna – Udhna (Weekly) Special, journey on 21st September, 2024.

Train No. 09063 Vapi – Danapur (Tri-weekly) Special, journeys on 17th, 20th, 21st & 24th September, 2024.

Train No. 09064 Danapur – Bhestan (Tri-weekly) Special, journeys on 19th, 22nd, 23rd & 26th September, 2024.

Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna (Weekly) Special, journey on 19th September, 2024.

Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Weekly) Special, journey on 20th September, 2024.

Train No. 09025 Valsad – Danapur (Weekly) Special, journeys on 16th & 23rd September, 2024.

Train No. 09026 Danapur – Valsad (Weekly) Special, journeys on 17th & 24th September, 2024.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their trains and make alternative travel arrangements accordingly. WR regrets the inconvenience caused due to the block and assures passengers that this work is essential for the smooth functioning and future enhancement of the railway network.