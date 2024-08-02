Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Mega Block Between Vasai Road And Bhayandar On August 3 Night | Wikipedia

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block will be undertaken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations from 00.30 hrs to 04.00 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 03rd/04th August, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali/Goregaon station.

During the block period, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 04th August, 2024.