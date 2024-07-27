Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Mega Block Between Borivali And Bhayandar On July 27 Night | Representative Image

WR’s NIGHT BLOCK BETWEEN BORIVALI AND BHAYANDAR

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, a jumbo block will be taken on UP & DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 00:00 hrs to 04:35 hrs during the intervening night of 27th/28th July, 2024.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP Slow line trains will be operated on UP Fast lines between Virar/ Vasai Road to Borivali / Goregaon and all Virar bound DOWN Slow line trains will be operated on DOWN Fast lines between Goregoan to Vasai Road / Virar stations.

Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 28th July, 2024.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Master’s office.