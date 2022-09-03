Mumbai: Western Railway announces jumbo block between Santacruz, Goregaon stations on Sept 4 | PTI

Western Railway has announced jumbo block of five hours on UP and Down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on September 4, Sunday.

The jumbo block has been announced to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. The block will start at 10 am and shall continue until 3pm.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all the trains from slow line between the two stations will be diverted on Fast line.

"All Slow suburban services will avail double halt at Vile Parle station and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to non-availability of platform on the fast lines. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters," the press release read.