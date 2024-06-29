Mumbai: Western Railway Affects Various Pre-Monsoon Measures To Be Rain-Ready

Representative Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has undertaken various pre-monsoon works on a mission mode along with proper upkeep and maintenance of the mechanical, signalling, electrical assets equipment. This will ensure smooth and disruption-free train services during the monsoon.

Press Release Issued By Chief PRO Of Western Railway

According to a press release issued by the Chief PRO of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, targets for various monsoon-related works were followed meticulously and WR completed these works on time. Cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs & drains, clearing the muck & garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installation of high-power pumps, trimming trees, etc. has been completed on a mission mode.

This year, Western Railway has deployed Remote Operated Floater Cameras to take photograph of culverts and bridges which are inaccessible to reach manually. This is being done for the first time in Indian Railways. These remote operated cameras have in-built lighting system which helps in getting clear images of underground culverts, even in darkness. Based on these photographs, cleaning of these culverts is being done.

Cleaning Of 495 Culverts & 203 Km Of Drains

Giving further details, Abhishek stated that WR has completed the cleaning of 495 culverts & approx. 203 km of drains have been de-silted and cleaned. Also, the flow patterns of water in yards were studied and new drains, and manholes have been constructed to facilitate smooth discharge of water. A Suction/De-sludging machine was used to ensure deep cleaning of Culvert No. 24 (Bandra) and 65 (Borivali). A Drone survey of flooding-prone locations was also carried out for monitoring, cleaning & identification of choke points in culverts and nullahs.

While100 high-capacity pumps have been installed at various locations vulnerable to water logging during heavy rains, 14 Automatic Rain Gauges (ARG) have been installed in order to have real time and authentic rain data. Also, Flood Gauges have been provided at 98 locations.

A special timetable on high tide and heavy rainfall days has been adopted while WR is also closely coordinating with various municipal bodies for providing timely and prior information whenever water is being released from dams (Pelhar Dam of VVCMC / Tulsi, Vihar & Powai lakes of MCGM) affecting bridges and tracks. Further, they have been requested to arrange local transport for quick disbursal of passengers, during emergencies.