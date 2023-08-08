Mumbai: Western Line Services Hit Due To Signal Failure At Churchgate Station (VIDEO)

Western Line Services Hit Due To Signal Failure. | Twitter

Mumbai, August 8: Local train services of the Western Railway (WR) were disrupted due to a signal failure at Churchgate in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning, according to rail officials. Some commuters claimed that due to the signal failure, the WR suburban services were badly hit during the morning rush hour and the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running late by at least 15 to 20 minutes.

Technical snag

A signal on the up (Churchgate-bound) fast line developed a technical snag at 8.50 am, prompting the authorities to divert trains on the up slow line for over next 30 minutes, a Western Railway official said.

Train services resumes

Train services on the line resumed after the signal was restored at 9.22 am, the official said. The Western Railway operates suburban services between Churchgate (in south Mumbai) and Dahanu (in neighbouring Palghar) stations.

