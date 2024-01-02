Mumbai Welcomes 2024 With Prayers Across Religious Shrines: Temples, Churches, Mosques, & Sikhs Unite In Spiritual Celebrations

Representational Image | (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)

While many Mumbaikars spent Sunday evening dancing or listening to a musical countdown on New Year’s Eve, the faithful from across religions preferred to spend the closing hours of 2023 praying at shrines.

Religious celebrations across Mumbai on New Year's Eve

Hindu temples were filled with devotees praying for a good year. The city's main Hindu shrines like Siddhivinayak at Dadar, Mahalaxmi, and Mumbadevi saw queues that lasted till the early hours of January 1.

Churches across the city organised religious services in the evening. At the Sacred Heart Church, Santacruz, over 2000 people gathered for the 'Feast of the mother of God', a special service that is organised during New Year’s Eve. The service is also called the 'Feast of New Year'.

Father Felix D'Souza, parish priest at the church said, "On December 25 we remember Jesus Christ, and December 31 is the day when we present Mary, the mother of God, as the ideal for the year."

Mosques had sent out appeals to young people to avoid rash driving and boisterous celebrations on New Year’s Eve. Sikhs gathered at a Sion ground for prayers to usher in the New Year.

Over 20,000 Sikhs gather at Sion

Around 20,000 Sikhs are estimated to have gathered at the Guru Nanak High School grounds in Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Sion, during New Year’s Eve. The ‘Nava Saal Ate Prakash Purab’ or festival of light was jointly organised by the Guru Tegh Bahadur Kalgidhar Panchayati Sewak Jatha, the Guru Nanak Vidyak Society, and Sri Gurusingh Sabha, Dadar.

“We invited Ragis (devotional singers) from the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar). The gathering was so large that there were queues of people lining up to pay their respects to the Guru Granth Sahib (holy book) kept at the school Gurudwara,” said Puran Singh Banga, a member of the community from Chembur.

Prayers and simran (meditating on the name of God) were followed by a display of firecrackers. Because of the crowds, the programmes which started at 7.30pm ended only at around 2.30am on Monday, added Banga.

Sikhs in the city are preparing for the birthday celebrations of their 10th guru, Gobind Singh, on January 17. The main programme in the city will be held at the Diwanchand Ramsaran Compound, Wadala, also known as Gurupurab Ground.