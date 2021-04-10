Mumbai: Weekend lockdown, shortage affects vaccination drive in city

Amid weekend the first lockdown since the second wave hit the city and shortage of vaccine stock, the vaccination drive in the city suffered a significant drop. Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation allowed vaccine centres to remain operational on the weekend lockdown, the footfall of beneficiaries dropped to over 50 per cent as compared to the last three days back.

While the majority of vaccination centres wore a deserted look throughout the first half of Saturday, people started showing up, in the next part of the day for vaccine jabs. On Saturday, a total of 21,094 beneficiaries were inoculated in 120 designated Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) in Mumbai, of which over 3,970 were beneficiaries above 60 years of age. Besides this 14,220 beneficiaries who took their vaccine jabs on Saturday were people in the age group of 45 years to 59 years. Total 615 health care workers (HCW) and 2289 Frontline Workers (FLW) too were inoculated on Saturday.

While the vaccine shortage led to only 33,551 vaccinations on Friday. The number of vaccinations done on April 8 and April 07 were 56,909 and 61,896 respectively. The number further dropped to 21,094 on Saturday due to the lockdown across the city officials said.

The city has so far completed 16,35,372 vaccination so far.