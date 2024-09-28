Mumbai: Week Passes Without Arrest Of Biker Who Left 12-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured In Goregaon Hit-And-Run

Representational Image

Almost a week on, the Dindoshi police are yet to arrest the biker, who allegedly hit a 12-year-old boy, causing serious injuries and leading to five stitches on his head.

The near-fatal mishap occurred on September 22 when Aniket Gupta was crossing the road at Ambedkar Chowk, Goregaon Link Road. According to the FIR, Gupta, a resident of Malad East, had gone out with a friend at around 9pm to purchase a frankie.

While crossing the road, a black-coloured Bullet approached at high speed and hit Gupta from the right side, causing him to fall and suffer a serious head injury along with wounds near his left eye, legs, hands and teeth. The bike rider fled the scene.

Bystanders quickly transported the profusely-bleeding boy to a nearby hospital. Upon the doctor’s advice, he was shifted to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East. Later, he was referred to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for specialised care for his eyes and teeth.

The police registered an FIR against an unidentified individual under sections 125(a), 125(b) (act endangering life) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 24.