Mumbai: Week-long water cut on anvil from December 7

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10 per cent water cut and low pressure supply across Mumbai from December 7 to December 13, as it is undertaking major repairs at the Pise water treatment plant in Thane district.

Citizens have been requested to use water cautiously and to store enough water, to avoid inconvenience. Civic officials have informed that the repair was necessitated following the detection of air leakage in the pneumatic gates of the Pise pumping station.

The BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily, against the city’s demand of 4,200 million litres. Accordingly, households in Mumbai, on an average, get water for around three to four hours every day.