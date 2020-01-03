Mumbai: Week-long Cyber Safety Movement has begun

Mumbai: Maharashtra cyber police will kickstart a week-long ‘Cyber Safe Movement’ on Friday across the state to create an awareness on the cyber space in the light of increasing number of cases where women and children are targeted. This initiative will be launched in 34 districts and 90 places across the state, all at once.

The Cyber Safe Movement was initiated considering an increase in cyber crimes against women and children.

These cyber crimes include stalking, picture morphing, online abuse and defamation, sextortion, pornography and child pornography, matrimonial and dating apps fraud.

To create an awareness among women across the state, the state cyber police will take interactive sessions with relevant sections of the society, which will be in the form of presentations, case studies and lectures.

“These presentations will have a minute-long byte of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe.

We have tied up with various schools, colleges and non-government organisation (NGO), who will be imparted the knowledge to discriminate good from bad and legitimate from fake on the cyber space,” said Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police (cyber).

Moreover, state cyber police have also roped in press clubs and press associations of different cities, to spread the word on a larger scale.