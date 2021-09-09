Mumbai: Web series producer held for rape

A 42-year-old web series producer was recently nabbed by Goregaon police for allegedly raping a 21-year-old artist. The accused, arrested on September 5, was named in an FIR lodged in March, wherein the woman had claimed she was raped on the pretext of being given an acting role. The producer had also allegedly forced her to attend workshops for the film and had transferred Rs 1.4 lakh as signing amount.

