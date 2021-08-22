Mumbai weather updates: Light to moderate rainfall likely today, says IMD

Mumbai and adjoining areas woke up to cloudy skies Sunday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs.

The IMD on Sunday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 12.02 mm, 15.85 mm and 41.58 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.57 metres is expected at 12.07 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.19 metres is likely to occur at 6.14 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Mumbai has been receiving moderate rainfall for last three day, however, no significant waterlogging was reported.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital. Parts of Delhi also witnessed severe waterlogging, affecting the traffic movement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:01 AM IST