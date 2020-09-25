Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city to witness cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Mumbai will continue to witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall.
"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells of rain," IMD Mumbai said on its website on Friday.
IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that monsoon withdrawal is likely to start in country from September 28. "Monsoon withdrawal is likely to start frm country frm 28 Sep onwards, associated with thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds & spells of intense rains. It may cause loss of life and property & so needs to take all required precautions. Maharashtra highly prone for TS," Hosalikar tweeted.
The weather forecast put out by IMD Mumbai indicates the maximum temperature in the city on Friday will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. While the rainfall might have brought in some respite from heat, the humidity levels will be at 95% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba.
Mumbai received one of the highest showers on Wednesday of this monsoon season. The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) received 286.4 mm showers during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, which is the fourth highest rainfall in the Maharashtra capital's history.
The Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 147.8 mm rainfall during the same period. As per IMD Mumbai's record of Santacruz observatory since 1974, it reported 318.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours on September 23, 1981, 312.4 mm rainfall on September 23, 1993 and 303.7 mm rainfall on September 20, 2017.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)