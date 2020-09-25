Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city to witness cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Mumbai will continue to witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall.

"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells of rain," IMD Mumbai said on its website on Friday.

IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that monsoon withdrawal is likely to start in country from September 28. "Monsoon withdrawal is likely to start frm country frm 28 Sep onwards, associated with thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds & spells of intense rains. It may cause loss of life and property & so needs to take all required precautions. Maharashtra highly prone for TS," Hosalikar tweeted.